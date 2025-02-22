Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.01. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 502,373 shares traded.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $758.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 17,536,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,119,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 500,271 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,976,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13,477.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,749,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.