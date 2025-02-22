GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Sells 38,459 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Emma Walmsley sold 38,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,418 ($17.92), for a total value of £545,348.62 ($689,006.47).

On Monday, February 10th, Emma Walmsley sold 120,653 shares of GSK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($18.36), for a total value of £1,753,088.09 ($2,214,893.35).

GSK opened at GBX 1,429 ($18.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,377.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,450.64. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.04).

GSK ( LON:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,820 ($22.99) to GBX 1,600 ($20.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.82).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

