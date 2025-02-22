GURU Organic Energy (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Stock Price Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.
About GURU Organic Energy
GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GURU Organic Energy
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.