Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 105,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 155,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,964,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 250,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,368,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

