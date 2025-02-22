Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.50 and last traded at C$10.50. Approximately 1,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.47.

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.42.

