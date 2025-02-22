HC Wainwright Issues Negative Outlook for VNDA Earnings

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $258.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

