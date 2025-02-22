HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for ANIX Earnings

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anixa Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

ANIX stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 170.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 151.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 922,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,398.38. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $95,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,632.75. This represents a 8.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 75,289 shares of company stock worth $177,021. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

