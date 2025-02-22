Head to Head Comparison: Permex Petroleum (OILCF) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Permex Petroleum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum -2,719.47% -105.23% -46.64% Permex Petroleum Competitors -129.97% -11.63% -4.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permex Petroleum and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $120,000.00 -$3.99 million -0.31 Permex Petroleum Competitors $1.37 billion -$254.85 million -0.39

Permex Petroleum’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Permex Petroleum. Permex Petroleum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Permex Petroleum has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permex Petroleum’s competitors have a beta of 8.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 710% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.5% of Permex Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Permex Petroleum competitors beat Permex Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

