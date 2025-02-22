Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64,944 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE HII opened at $170.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.08 and its 200 day moving average is $222.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

