Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $123.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $133.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $127,968.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,904.36. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

