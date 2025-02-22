Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of H. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

Get Our Latest Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $128.91 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.