Hyperscale Data (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 34,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 96,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyperscale Data stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 1.80% of Hyperscale Data at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyperscale Data

Hyperscale Data, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

