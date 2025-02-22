India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 30,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 60,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On India Internet & Ecommerce ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter.

About India Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

