Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingevity from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NGVT

Ingevity Price Performance

NGVT opened at $46.11 on Thursday. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ingevity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingevity

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.