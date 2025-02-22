Innovex International (INVX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Innovex International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Innovex International stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innovex International has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVX shares. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Innovex International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kendal Reed bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,160.96. This trade represents a 2.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innovex International

(Get Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.