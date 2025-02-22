Inspirato (ISPO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Inspirato to post earnings of ($1.09) per share and revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.03. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

In other news, CEO Payam Zamani bought 177,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,509,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,701,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,097,400,000. This trade represents a 5.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,050 shares of company stock valued at $64,049 over the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

