International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ICAGY opened at $8.14 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.