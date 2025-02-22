inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 28,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 32,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Get inTEST alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTT shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on inTEST from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTT

inTEST Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of inTEST by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 110,078 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 199,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.