InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 158,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96.
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2263 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 505.56%.
InvenTrust Properties Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.