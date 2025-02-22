Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 165.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

PKW opened at $116.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

