Investors Purchase High Volume of Endeavor Group Put Options (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 300,267 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,469% compared to the average volume of 11,686 put options.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 117,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,579,437 shares in the company, valued at $452,433,249.80. This trade represents a 4.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $214,293.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,958.35. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,535,485 shares of company stock worth $239,160,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Recommended Stories

