Investors Purchase High Volume of Endeavor Group Put Options (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 300,267 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,469% compared to the average volume of 11,686 put options.
Endeavor Group Price Performance
Shares of EDR stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.
Endeavor Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Endeavor Group
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
