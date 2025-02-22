Investors Purchase High Volume of Endeavor Group Put Options (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 300,267 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,469% compared to the average volume of 11,686 put options.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 117,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,579,437 shares in the company, valued at $452,433,249.80. This trade represents a 4.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $214,293.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,958.35. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,535,485 shares of company stock worth $239,160,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

