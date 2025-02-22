iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $128.52 and last traded at $120.01, with a volume of 502131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.67.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $214,037.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,236.03. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,497,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 707,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after purchasing an additional 195,246 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.