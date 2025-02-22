iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Unloaded Sen. Ron Wyden

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT). In a filing disclosed on February 21st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iRobot stock on February 6th.

Senator Ron Wyden also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) on 2/6/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 1/22/2025.

iRobot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 39.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 96.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Wyden

Ron Wyden (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oregon. He assumed office on January 30, 1996. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Wyden (Democratic Party, Independent Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oregon. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. He advanced from the Democratic primary on May 17, 2022. In 2018, the Town Hall Project, which described itself as “a citizen powered, grassroots effort that empowers constituents across the country to have face-to-face conversations with their elected representatives,” named Wyden town hall MVP for the second year in a row. According to OregonLive, Wyden held over 900 town hall meetings between 1996 and 2018. Wyden previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District from 1981 to 1996. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Wyden is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

