iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $138.91 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.60 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

