iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.27. 5,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.
