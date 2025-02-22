iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.27. 5,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF ( NYSEARCA:IVVM Free Report ) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 6.37% of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

