J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,358,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,501,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

