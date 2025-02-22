J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,027 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,316 shares of company stock worth $2,332,393. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $210.93 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

