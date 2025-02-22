J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,028 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 111.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Garmin to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $224.67 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $131.20 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.07.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

