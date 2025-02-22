J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,720 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 5,984 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $504,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,371,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,903,298.06. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 171,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

