J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,200 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

