J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,819,000. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 462,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTF opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

