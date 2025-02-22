J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 497 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 319,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,531 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,099,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 89,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.49 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

