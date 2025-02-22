J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 146,247 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJS opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

