J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,775 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth about $138,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYD stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

