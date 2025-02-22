J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,630,000 after buying an additional 615,776 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,320,000 after buying an additional 257,223 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,338,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after buying an additional 84,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after buying an additional 626,542 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after buying an additional 238,855 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.35 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

