J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $205,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 32,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $132.63 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.83.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

