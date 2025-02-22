J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDG. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $98.87. The company has a market cap of $258.33 million, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36.

About American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

