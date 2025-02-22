J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $225,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 695.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,488.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,069,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 827.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,160,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $175,652,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lam Research by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,538,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,989 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

