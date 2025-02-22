J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $235,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,940 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,155,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $47,296,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 18.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,486,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,326,000 after buying an additional 860,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Baker Hughes by 436.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,004,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,318,000 after buying an additional 817,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $45.62 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

