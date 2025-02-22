J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $248,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

