J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

