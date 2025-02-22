J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,150.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 382,190 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,721,000 after purchasing an additional 322,201 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 396,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,479,000 after purchasing an additional 277,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 184,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.00, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,862.96. This trade represents a 98.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 980,908 shares of company stock worth $85,025,665. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

