J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWK. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.27. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $127.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.64.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

