J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MMTM opened at $265.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.76 and its 200 day moving average is $257.77. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.16 and a fifty-two week high of $274.40.
SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.
