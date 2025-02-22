J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $204,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

IWL opened at $148.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average is $143.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

