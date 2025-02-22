J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $68,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,332,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,075,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 34,206 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,446,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. HSBC lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

SBSW stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

