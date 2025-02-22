J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $77,000 in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 140,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MVF opened at $7.28 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

