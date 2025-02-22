J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $97,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,605,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,550,000 after buying an additional 5,635,167 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 3,692.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after buying an additional 17,720,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,404,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,290,000 after buying an additional 1,682,544 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,059,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after buying an additional 6,660,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,906,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,073,000 after buying an additional 53,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

