J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $261.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

