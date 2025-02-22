J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $256,000 Investment in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIDD opened at $26.39 on Friday. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44.

